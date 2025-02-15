Taco Bell's Guacamole Has One Truly Unexpected Ingredient

On paper, mustard and avocado might not seem like an obvious pairing. After all, mustard is sharp, tangy, and sometimes even spicy, while guacamole is known for its smooth, creamy texture and mild flavors. But the two ingredients actually complement each other in some surprising ways.

The key to understanding why mustard works in guacamole is that both ingredients are naturally bold. Avocado is rich and fatty, which makes it the perfect base for a variety of seasonings (like garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper), while mustard brings a punch of acidity and brightness. Like limes, that acidity helps balance out the richness of the avocado, preventing the guacamole from becoming too heavy or one-note.

So, if you're making guac at home, consider taking a note from Taco Bell and adding in some mustard to your guacamole recipe. After mashing your ripe avocados in a bowl, stir in the usual guac ingredients like lime juice, chopped onion, garlic, cilantro, and tomato. Then, add a small squeeze of mustard (about a half teaspoon) into your mixture. (Yellow or Dijon mustard is the best choice for guacamole: Yellow mustard has a slightly sweeter, more vinegary flavor that adds a subtle kick, while Dijon mustard brings a sharper, more refined tang with a touch of spiciness.) From there, simply mix it all up until well incorporated and serve!