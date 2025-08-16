The 9 Worst Restaurant Chains In 2025 (According To Customer Satisfaction)

The customer is always right, as the saying goes. So what better way to measure restaurants than through customer satisfaction? We've collected data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Consumer Affairs, Yelp, and discussions on Reddit to get a comprehensive conclusion of customer sentiment on fast casual chain restaurants. Based on our research, we've identified the nine worst restaurant chains based on customer satisfaction, and it goes beyond just the food. Fast casual dining is extremely popular in the U.S., and a customer's experience can be swayed by many things, including their experience with the waiter or waitress, the amount of time it takes to be seated, and even the general vibe of the restaurant.

It's worth noting that all of these chains have several locations across the United States, and customer experience can vary drastically based on things like franchise ownership and management. However, the restaurants on this list are repeat offenders, with several customers noting the same issues across locations. Considering everything from rude waitstaff and poor food quality to long wait times and unclean restaurants, customer reviews say that these are the worst chains out there.