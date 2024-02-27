The State That Houses Nearly 30% Of All Panda Express Locations
With over 2,300 locations, most of which are in the U.S., Panda Express is undeniably a beast of a fast-food chain. It serves up a whopping 110 million pounds of its orange chicken each year alongside many other American-Chinese dishes. With its clever use of Mandarin- and Sichuan-influenced recipes adapted for the American palate, the food of Panda Express is, for many Americans, their first taste of Chinese cuisine.
Panda Express is a household name, but their grab-and-go food isn't as evenly distributed across the country as you might think. There's one U.S. state without any Panda Express locations: Vermont (although that looks likely to change with its first location expected to open in 2024). At the other end of the scale, there's one U.S. state that dwarfs all others when it comes to the number of Panda Express locations: California. The Golden State has 627 Panda Express restaurants, making up 27% of all Panda Express locations in the U.S. Meanwhile, Texas, the state with the second most Panda Express locations, has less than half this number.
But why exactly is Panda Express so big in California? The most obvious reason is because that's where it began. Panda Express was founded in 1983 in Glendale, California — but its roots in the state go even further back: Panda Inn, the sit-down restaurant precursor to Panda Express, opened in Pasadena, California, in 1973.
Why California has so many Panda Express locations
The California origins of Panda Express aren't the only reason the chain has such a big presence there. There's the matter of scale: California is the most populous U.S. state; about 12% of the U.S. population lives there. By comparison, under 0.2% of the U.S. population lives in Vermont, which partly explains the lack of Panda Express locations there.
Panda Express founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng are mathematicians by education, and their analytical approach has translated into savvy business decisions. California isn't just populous: It's a hotspot for universities, business travel, and tourism. Wherever there's high footfall, you're likely to see a Panda Express. In California, with its many university campuses, major airports, and retail centers, it shouldn't be a big surprise that Panda Express is seen everywhere.
However, it's Nevada that has the fewest people per Panda Express. You might take this as a sign that it's Nevada, not California, that is the most Panda Express-friendly state, but you'd be wrong. Over half of all the Panda Express locations in Nevada are in Las Vegas — 41 in total — making it the U.S. city with the most Panda Express locations. Los Angeles has the second most Panda Express locations, with just 26. So, while California is the Panda Express state, it's Las Vegas that's by far and away the Panda Express capital of the U.S.
Panda Express-style recipes you can make at home
Panda Express has some truly crave-able dishes, but what if there isn't one near you? If you're abroad (or in Vermont), it might not be so easy to find a local Panda Express. But, fortunately, there's no major secret to recreating similar dishes to some Panda classics from the comfort of your own kitchen. And yes, you can even make the fan-favorite Panda Express Orange Chicken at home.
Panda Express might not have put all of its recipes out in the public domain, but many of the dishes are riffs on American-Chinese classics. Beef and broccoli is another Panda Express favorite, but it's a common sight on most American-Chinese menus, and a good takeout style beef and broccoli isn't hard to replicate at home with a good recipe. Panda Express once had to alter their fried rice recipe due to an ingredient shortage, so don't feel too bad if you need to adapt your own fried rice a little based on the ingredients you have available. Two of the most famous American-Chinese dishes are Kung Pao chicken and chow mein, and both of these are straightforward to make and will take less time than they would if you ordered a Panda Express food delivery. Finally, if, for whatever reason, Panda Express isn't your thing, you can always have a go at recreating P.F. Chang's Sichuan-style asparagus instead.