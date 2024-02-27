The State That Houses Nearly 30% Of All Panda Express Locations

With over 2,300 locations, most of which are in the U.S., Panda Express is undeniably a beast of a fast-food chain. It serves up a whopping 110 million pounds of its orange chicken each year alongside many other American-Chinese dishes. With its clever use of Mandarin- and Sichuan-influenced recipes adapted for the American palate, the food of Panda Express is, for many Americans, their first taste of Chinese cuisine.

Panda Express is a household name, but their grab-and-go food isn't as evenly distributed across the country as you might think. There's one U.S. state without any Panda Express locations: Vermont (although that looks likely to change with its first location expected to open in 2024). At the other end of the scale, there's one U.S. state that dwarfs all others when it comes to the number of Panda Express locations: California. The Golden State has 627 Panda Express restaurants, making up 27% of all Panda Express locations in the U.S. Meanwhile, Texas, the state with the second most Panda Express locations, has less than half this number.

But why exactly is Panda Express so big in California? The most obvious reason is because that's where it began. Panda Express was founded in 1983 in Glendale, California — but its roots in the state go even further back: Panda Inn, the sit-down restaurant precursor to Panda Express, opened in Pasadena, California, in 1973.