11 Of The Unhealthiest Items At Panda Express

Panda Express has won over countless fans with popular dishes like Orange Chicken, Beijing Beef, and Chow Mein. But if you're watching your health, it's important to take a closer look at what's really in these well-loved meals. As more and more people are taking up healthier eating habits, being aware of the nutritional makeup of these popular dishes is essential. It raises a pressing question: How can we navigate the tempting Panda Express menu to find choices that won't derail our health goals?

Many of these meals are packed with a high number of calories in a small serving size, making it easy to go overboard on your daily calorie intake. This is often paired with a significant amount of fats, including less healthy saturated and trans fats. Another concern is the high sodium content in many dishes, which could lead to long-term heart issues with regular consumption. Additionally, the frequent use of refined carbohydrates and the low fiber content can lead to unstable blood sugar levels and compromised digestive health. Despite their hearty appearance, these meals often fall short of providing enough protein for a balanced diet. Plus, there are artificial additives and preservatives to be aware of.