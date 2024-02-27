The Hawaiian Origins Of Classic Orange Chicken

When it comes to American Chinese takeout, orange chicken reigns supreme. The dish is popular among customers and helped put Panda Express on the map in a lot of respects. However, as you may have suspected all these years, orange chicken isn't authentic Chinese food. You won't find it on the menu if you go to Beijing, Shanghai, or any other Chinese city. Instead, the origins of orange chicken, similar to Panda Express, are uniquely American. Customers should cast their gaze to the island state of Hawaii.

Executive chef Andy Kao invented orange chicken in Hawaii in 1987, having ventured there to lend a hand in opening the state's first Panda Express. The chain was expanding following its success after opening its inaugural restaurant in 1984 in Glendale, California. The chef got the idea to combine fried chicken with a sweet and tangy sauce, partly from being inspired by the flavor profiles of the American Taiwanese dish General Tsao's chicken. Kao adapted flavors that Chinese immigrants developed in the 1800s, when they began using orange peels in their dishes as a way of heightening the flavors.

Kao's original orange chicken didn't have breading and featured a whole piece of chicken with a bone. Panda Express soon dropped the bone due to customer preference. Co-founder Andrew Cherng explained to NPR, "It was selling so well, except people said, you know, 'Same flavor, do it without the bone.' OK, so there comes orange chicken." The restaurant had a hit on its hands.