10 Retro Cooking Hacks We Rarely Use Anymore

Anyone who's ever cooked with brown sugar will know how annoying it can be. As brown sugar sits in your cupboard, it will gradually dry out. When the moisture evaporates, it causes the sugar crystals to clump together, eventually turning them into one big, hard mass. For dishes that call for specific measurements of brown sugar, and there are a lot of them, this can therefore create a problem: you either have to hope that the big brick of brown sugar you're putting in will be the right amount, or you have to pick it apart, causing it to spill everywhere.

However, one old-school technique to keep brown sugar soft will work every time. Once you've opened your bag of brown sugar, place a piece of fresh bread inside it. You can opt for any type of bread you like, so long as it's soft (and not overly scented — putting a piece of onion bread in there will flavor your sugar). As the bread goes stale, it releases moisture of its own, which keeps the sugar soft.

It's unclear exactly where this hack came from, but we'd imagine it was born at a time before anti-caking agents kept sugar free-flowing. In our opinion, we prefer it to knowing there are loads of additives in our food. If you don't have any bread, though, never fear: You can use an equally sweet ingredient.