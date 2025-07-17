Forgotten Old-School Ground Beef Dishes That Need To Return To The Dinner Table

Many would agree that tater tots can be used to upgrade plenty of recipes, including casseroles. We assume this is what people thought back in the day, too. That's because a while after tater tots came around in the '50s, they featured in this wholesome casserole that became a staple in many American kitchens in the following decades. However, although tater tot casseroles are still common in some parts of the Midwest (especially Minnesota where the dish is called a tater tot hotdish), many newer recipes stray from the traditional and use other meats or even veggies instead of beef.

Plus, the dish was originally meant to make the most of low-cost ingredients when money was tight. This is why the old-school recipe was simple and used ground beef — and for the same reason, the traditional version needs a revival today. Those who'd like to stick to the classic just need ground beef, canned mushroom soup, onions, salt and pepper, veggies, and tater tots. All you have to do is brown the beef with the onions and seasonings, transfer it to a casserole dish, and top it with the soup and veggies. Then, layer the top with tater tots and bake. Just like that, your delicious, easy, and budget-friendly dinner can be ready. If the flavors in this recipe seem too bland, you can also toss some shredded cheese over the tater tots. But for a truly cheesy tater tot casserole, try mixing in some canned cheddar cheese soup along with your mushroom soup.