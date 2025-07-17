Forgotten Old-School Ground Beef Dishes That Need To Return To The Dinner Table
Not that it's a shocker but the United States is the largest producer of beef and veal in the world. In particular, ground beef has been a top choice for quite a long time thanks to its versatility, ease of cooking, and affordability. From the quintessential American hamburger to fusion dishes inspired by global cuisine, ground beef has been used in an array of recipes from the past century until today. But most folks seem to have forgotten some old-school dishes made with it.
This may have been the result of a shift in trends combined with changing flavor preferences. That said, some of these vintage recipes need a return to your dinner table because they're absolutely delicious and they can be customized. Dishes like cabbage rolls, vintage casseroles, and meat pies were all the rage once upon a time, and without a doubt, deserve the same recognition today. So, if you'd like to swap out your ground beef dinner options for the nostalgic side of things — or you want to revisit certain vintage meals to know what once made them special, we've got you covered with this list of old-school ground beef dishes.
Tater tot casserole
Many would agree that tater tots can be used to upgrade plenty of recipes, including casseroles. We assume this is what people thought back in the day, too. That's because a while after tater tots came around in the '50s, they featured in this wholesome casserole that became a staple in many American kitchens in the following decades. However, although tater tot casseroles are still common in some parts of the Midwest (especially Minnesota where the dish is called a tater tot hotdish), many newer recipes stray from the traditional and use other meats or even veggies instead of beef.
Plus, the dish was originally meant to make the most of low-cost ingredients when money was tight. This is why the old-school recipe was simple and used ground beef — and for the same reason, the traditional version needs a revival today. Those who'd like to stick to the classic just need ground beef, canned mushroom soup, onions, salt and pepper, veggies, and tater tots. All you have to do is brown the beef with the onions and seasonings, transfer it to a casserole dish, and top it with the soup and veggies. Then, layer the top with tater tots and bake. Just like that, your delicious, easy, and budget-friendly dinner can be ready. If the flavors in this recipe seem too bland, you can also toss some shredded cheese over the tater tots. But for a truly cheesy tater tot casserole, try mixing in some canned cheddar cheese soup along with your mushroom soup.
Hamburger pie
Hamburger pie is an old-school classic that uses ground beef in a rather fun way. It's widely believed that this forgotten pie became popular after it was published in a Betty Crocker cookbook. People seemed to love the dish, as later a recipe called Impossible Cheeseburger Pie was also featured in one of these famous cookbooks. The beef was cooked the same way as in the original, but this version also used heaps of cheese, and replaced the pie crust with Bisquick mix.
Hamburger pie was admired back in the day for being a great way to stretch ingredients like ground beef while using up leftover veggies. Plus, the dish was easy to prepare. However, these days most people remember it as an old-school recipe since they prefer eating hamburgers in their original form, and savory pies aren't as common as their sweet counterparts anymore. Thankfully, cooking up this forgotten ground beef dish is simple — and it can still be made with cost-effective ingredients. You can also customize the pie almost any way that suits.
If you'd like to put your baking skills to the test, you can make a homemade pie crust, but using a store-bought one is an equally good option. The rest of the process involves sautéing ground beef with peppers, celery, and onions, then tossing in canned tomato soup. Once the beef is ready, transfer it to a lined pie crust, seal the top with more of the crust, and finally bake. And voila! Hamburger pie, a comfort food classic.
Ground beef casserole
Though newer versions of casseroles keep being introduced, there are old-school casserole recipes (with ground beef, for instance), that seem to have gone out of style. One of the simplest versions from long ago included ingredients like ground beef, veggies, tomato sauce, and seasonings. The carb in this casserole varied, as some people preferred potatoes while some others went for pasta. This dish is believed to have been widely popular during the Great Depression. Interestingly, it was often renamed based on the carb used. For instance, a cookbook that covers recipes from the Great Depression era featured names like hamburger-macaroni casserole and casserole dinner (when made with potatoes).
Regardless of what the dish was called, the way it was prepared remained the same. It's still worth trying this casserole as it's a simple meal that can be made with barely any effort. This dish is perfect for days when you want a dinner where the oven does most of the work. All you need to do is brown the beef and mix it with tomatoes and veggies in a bowl, along with cooked pasta or potatoes. Then, transfer everything to a greased casserole dish and bake until the top is golden-brown. You can also toss in some seasonings that work well with ground beef or top the casserole with grated cheese of choice to take the flavor up a notch.
Porcupine meatballs
We're sure the name made you wonder if these meatballs were actually made with porcupines. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, as they were made primarily with ground beef. This dish was another classic that emerged during the Depression era and remained popular in the following few decades as well.
As for the name, the beef was rolled along with raw rice which would poke out and make the meatballs look similar to a porcupine, once they were simmered in tomato sauce. These meatballs seem to have mostly faded from the limelight. But they definitely deserve a second chance for being affordable, tasty, and quite honestly, a fun upgrade to classic meatballs.
To make old-school porcupine meatballs, you'll have to mix ground beef with raw rice (preferably long-grain), chopped onions, salt, and pepper, then roll the mixture into individual meatballs and sear them in a saucepan. Some recipes also suggested baking the meatballs instead. Meanwhile, either prepare a homemade tomato sauce or use a canned one if you prefer. But we do recommend adding a dash of Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar to it for a balanced umami, sour, and sweet finish. Once the meatballs are ready, add them to the sauce and let them simmer at low heat or until the rice is tender. Alternatively, you can also directly bake the meatballs with the tomato sauce to save a step.
American goulash
Most folks familiar with international cuisine would probably associate goulash with a hearty Hungarian stew. The American version of this classic is quite different, but one can say that it was likely inspired by the original. Printed recipes of American goulash began appearing in the early 20th century, but they were unlike the version that eventually became popular. Many of them used chopped beef and rarely included pasta.
Cut to a few decades down the road, a variation made with ground beef, macaroni, and tomato sauce caught on and remained a classic for a while across the country. This version can easily be replicated at home and needs to make a comeback as it's largely been forgotten. The best part about this dish, besides being hearty and low-cost, is that it can be made in a single pot. The process involves cooking ground beef with some onions and garlic, then tossing in tomato sauce and stock with seasonings and fresh herbs. After the beef has simmered in the sauce base for a few minutes you can add dry macaroni and a little more stock if needed, and let everything cook further. The dish is ready as soon as the macaroni is perfectly al dente and the sauce turns thick and meaty. Some older recipes also suggest adding bacon to the goulash and topping it with breadcrumbs, then baking it for a crispy finish. No matter how you prepare it, this forgotten dish is still bound to be a delicious dinner.
Shipwreck casserole
An old-school favorite, shipwreck casserole isn't as much in vogue as it once was. As for its popularity, some claim this dish was at its peak during the Great Depression while others mention it was pervasive in the '40s as it was also featured in a community cookbook at the time. But either way, it was a dish that could be made with affordable ingredients pretty easily.
Keeping the debate of when it was most appreciated aside, it's kind of sad that shipwreck casseroles aren't made as much anymore, considering how hearty they were. The dish was mostly named so because it looked quite chaotic once it was plated. But despite the slightly unappealing appearance, the flavors it packed were fantastic.
The most common recipe for a shipwreck casserole included ingredients like ground beef, sliced potatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, and rice. Making this casserole is also a simple task. It involves browning the beef with onions and seasonings, and then tossing it along with the rest of the mentioned ingredients in a casserole dish and baking it. Anyone who feels they'd like something to break through the mush could crunch up their casserole with an unsweetened cereal topping. Sprinkling some cheese on top is another great way to amp up a simple shipwreck casserole, along with adding extra veggies of choice. Serving this dish is also a breeze since it tastes delicious alongside salads, veggies, or even bread, making it a great dinner option.
Hamburger Helper
It's easy to assume many of you would probably know about Hamburger Helper. Though it's just called Helper now, this convenient meal has had a pretty fascinating history. After it was introduced in the early '70s, Hamburger Helper quickly became a favorite and stayed so for the following decades. Since this was also the time when people loved stocking up on convenience food, it's not surprising that Hamburger Helper was a beloved dinner back then. Sadly though, the quality of this packaged meal hasn't remained consistent. Supporting this, many have claimed on a Reddit thread that it doesn't taste anything like it used to.
So you may wonder why this forgotten dish deserves another chance. Truth be told, the first few versions were pretty fantastic and easy to make, and the good news is, replicating the original from scratch is just as simple and inexpensive. Of course, unlike the boxed meal, it will require a little more effort than just adding pasta, a powdered sauce mix, and seasonings to browned ground beef. Luckily though, the flavors of the homemade version will shine better than the boxed one, with another advantage being that it's a one-pot meal. The process remains somewhat similar to the packaged version: Start by browning the beef with onions and seasonings. After the beef is nicely browned, add tomato paste, beef broth, macaroni, or egg noodles, and cheese to the pot, then cook until the pasta is ready.
Cabbage rolls
Supposedly brought to the United States by Jewish and Eastern European immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, cabbage rolls were quite the rage at one point. The dish has plenty of variations in America as it was passed on through communities and generations. But despite the countless recipes, the main ingredients have mostly remained the same: cabbage leaves, ground beef, and rice.
Most American recipes also use a rich tomato sauce base to give the rolls a sour flavor. The entire process is pretty simple — possibly why the dish remained popular for decades, and also deserves a comeback on the dinner table. Plus, it's affordable and can be made with ingredients that are staples in most pantries and refrigerators. It starts with boiling a few cabbage leaves which is crucial, and not doing so is a common mistake you might be guilty of when cooking cabbage. Once the leaves soften, they can be stuffed with a mixture made of ground beef, eggs, cooked rice, seasonings, and a few veggies of choice. After that, they either need to be baked or simmered in a tomato sauce.
A few variations of the dish used a combination of beef and pork, though mostly only beef was preferred back in the day because it was cheaper. Similarly, some recipes used canned tomato soup instead of making a tomato sauce, likely because it was less time-consuming. You too can customize cabbage rolls by keeping these variations in mind.
Hamburger gravy on toast
Also often called S.O.S., hamburger gravy on toast is a simple and affordable meal from yesteryear. If you're wondering what S.O.S. stands for, the answer might shock you as it's an acronym for "S**t On a Shingle". But, don't let the moniker fool you, as this dish is anything but the first word. In fact, it might even remind you of Southern-style sausage gravy with biscuits.
The exact roots of hamburger gravy on toast are a bit murky. That said, the earliest recorded recipe for this dish dates back to 1910. It was eventually passed down through families and evolved over time. This led to a popular version that used ground beef tossed in a simple gravy made by preparing a butter and flour roux, then adding in some milk, salt, and pepper. But the earliest recipe we talked about actually called for chipped beef instead of ground. It was featured in the book "Manual for Army Cooks," and was supposedly a staple meal for the military.
It's difficult to point out why this once admired ground beef dish went out of favor, but there are plenty of reasons it deserves a comeback. Firstly, it can be made in a jiffy, making it perfect for days you're swamped with work. Second, the ingredients are readily available and possibly already in your kitchen. Last but not least, it'll be easy on your wallet.
Salisbury steak
Most of us think of steaks as a large, seared piece of meat, but Salisbury steak was instead made with ground beef. Today, this dish is often associated with TV dinners, but its actual origin goes way back to the late 19th century. The first printed recipe for Salisbury steak came around in 1885. But back then, it wasn't meant to be the delicious meal that TV dinners turned it into. Instead, James Henry Salisbury, an American physician and the creator of this dish, wanted to promote it for those with digestive issues, especially soldiers during the Civil War. The original was quite simple and used ground beef with a few seasonings. The printed recipe from 1885 also suggested broiling the steak but people later moved on to searing it. When it comes to serving the dish, the version that really took off was with mushroom gravy.
Salisbury steak mostly lost its appeal around the same time TV dinners did. But we can confidently say that it needs to return to dinner tables as it tastes pretty great. The recipe is also versatile, which is another plus. Although most old-school versions were made by combining ground beef with seasonings, bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, and onions, there's always room for experiments. Even the mushroom gravy that's made with a roux, broth, and milk base, can easily be customized to suit your taste. The best part? You can make your entire Salisbury steak recipe in one skillet.
Jellied meatloaf
A popular dish from the time when gelatin was taking over, we agree that jellied meatloaf may not sound as appetizing as an actual meatloaf. But, hear us out. The fact that this dish is easier to store and can stay fresh for longer than a traditional meatloaf makes it a deserving entry on this list. So, if you're someone who's always on the lookout for meals that can be stored for a few days without any worries or are really into recreating forgotten recipes, jellied meatloaf is definitely worth trying.
This version of the classic American meatloaf was widely enjoyed in the mid 20th century. It's also worth noting that like meatloaf has plenty of versions, this dish possibly did, too. For instance, some even called it a jellied hamburger loaf, even though the ingredients for both were largely similar. But the most common recipe starts off by browning ground beef until it's fully cooked and sautéing some basic veggies. The next step is melting the gelatin in hot broth and thickening it, then folding in the beef and vegetables. After that, all that's left is pouring the mix in a mold and letting it set until you're ready to serve. You can top it with ketchup or any sauce you like for a true meatloaf-style experience, along with serving it with your favorite sides.