Ice Water Is The Unexpected Trick To Getting Deliciously Spongy Cake

Slicing into a perfectly frosted cake comes with an expectation that a delicate crumb will delight the palate. An ingredient with no flavor is the hack to get a delicate, springy sponge. It is time to substitute ice water for milk in your cakes.

If you love your favorite bakery's white cake and its delicious spongy texture, the secret may not be a special European butter or copious amounts of milk. Ice water in the cake batter ensures that the crumb is superb. The reason why has to do with the science of baking.

Cold fat in a recipe takes longer to come up to temperature during the baking process. Adding ice water to the batter keeps the butter in its solid state for longer. As the butter slowly melts, it creates a lighter, fluffier rise as the batter bakes. The ice water baking hack is a slice of knowledge that makes any cake recipe a cut above the rest.