Don't Throw Out That Sour Milk! How Vintage Recipes Used The Ingredient For Delectable Chocolate Cake

Although unintentional, not getting through a gallon of milk before it starts to sour can happen, no matter how rare. It was more common before refrigerators became standard appliances in homes, which didn't happen until the late 1920s. Rather than throw out and waste expired milk in those days, people found a use for sour milk as an ingredient in cake batter.

Published in 1878 (only about 13 years after the Civil War), the book "Housekeeping in Old Virginia" is a collection of vintage recipes from 250 women edited by Marion Cabell Tyree. The recipe for Sour Milk Cakes on page 54 calls for 1 pint of sour milk. While you might never have heard of sour milk cake before, similar recipes today call for buttermilk instead.

The interesting thing is that sour milk is one of several substitutes you can use when you don't have buttermilk because they're virtually the same thing: milk that has started to ferment. Because of that, it's easy to swap the ½ cup of buttermilk in Daily Meal's two-layer chocolate cake recipe for ½ cup of milk that has gone sour in your fridge. The best part is that you don't have to purchase an entire carton of buttermilk for just one recipe.