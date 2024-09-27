What Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Sauce Made Of?

Starbucks and pumpkin spice lattes go hand in hand. Sure, nowadays, you can order a pumpkin spice latte at most coffee shops, but Starbucks is the one that made the drink so popular. Their pumpkin spice latte has most of the makings of a traditional latte, but with one key ingredient: Pumpkin spice sauce. So what is their pumpkin spice sauce made of anyway?

The sauce may be a key ingredient, but it's no secret ingredient — Starbucks has the recipe posted on their website. As it turns out, the syrup consists of 1 ½ cups of water, 1 ½ cups of sugar, 6 cinnamon sticks, 1 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1 teaspoon of ground cloves, 2 teaspoons of ground nutmeg, and, of course, pumpkin puree — 4 tablespoons of it, to be specific.

If you've tried the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte — and, thus, the pumpkin spice sauce — then this ingredient list probably makes a lot of sense. There's plenty of pumpkin puree to make sure that the pumpkin flavor is front and center, while there's just enough spices to round out the overall taste. Then, of course, there's sugar to make sure that the sauce — and whatever drink you make with it — is plenty sweet.