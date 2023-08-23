Starbucks Celebrates 20 Years Of Pumpkin Spice With New Seasonal Drinks And Treats

For some coffee drinkers, fall doesn't officially start until the scent of pumpkin spice is wafting out of their local Starbucks. If you're a fan, rejoice: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is set to make its return on Thursday, August 24, marking its 20-year anniversary. According to an announcement shared with Daily Meal, this year's comeback arrives with not only the classic PSL but also includes two new fall beverages and a fresh pastry. Additionally, two fan-favorite drinks and a couple of beloved treats are coming back. For those seeking an elevated seasonal experience, Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations have developed two treats and three new drinks, including one with alcohol, to celebrate this iconic fall beverage.

Making their debut on the main menu this year are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, a creamy chai latte adorned with pumpkin cream cold foam, draws inspiration from a popular customer and barista creation, as shared by Starbucks. Meanwhile, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines blonde espresso with apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar flavors, served over ice and crowned with oat milk. Rounding out the seasonal lineup is the new sugar-topped Baked Apple Croissant, meant to complement these spiced beverages.