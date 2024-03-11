The Discontinued Costco Food Court Sandwich Fans Wish Would Return

Even if you don't shop at Costco, there's a good chance you've at least heard about the food court. Many people love the pizza, which is famously prepared by a robot, and customers are always talking about the $1.50 hot dog. But for a long time, Costco also had an Italian sausage sandwich. Priced at $2.79, this menu item consisted of an Italian sausage on a bun, topped with roasted peppers and onions.

If you've never heard of this sandwich before, it may be because it was only available in certain locations including Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Boston, and Brooklyn. According to collective memory, the last time the Italian sausage sandwich was ever available was sometime between 2019 and 2020. Though years have passed since its discontinuation, Costco members are still craving it. "I'd always stop in Costco for that sausage sandwich and then spend a few hundred — it definitely got me into the store," one customer reminisced on Reddit. "I literally stopped shopping there after they got rid of it they destroyed my family ritual of getting one before shopping," another complained in a TikTok comment.