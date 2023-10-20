Whatever Happened To Costco's Shake Shack-Inspired Burger?

Costco's food court is the stuff of legend, as many members consider stopping by for a snack the highlight of their shopping experience. While the pizza and hot dogs are standard fare, not so long ago, the bulk retailer offered a different menu option. In 2017, Costco debuted a cheeseburger in select West Coast locations that bore a striking resemblance to Shake Shack's burger options. It consisted of a beef patty on a challah-inspired bun, along with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a smoke infused Thousand Island dressing. The sandwich retailed for $4.99 and seemed to be a promising addition to the food court menu.

However, Costco's cheeseburger would only be available for three short years before vanishing. Signage appearing in Costco locations in 2020 stated that the item was simply being tested in the chain's food courts, and that Costco had decided to cease offering it to hungry shoppers. While the chain store's food court menu is beloved, it is somewhat limited, so it stands to reason that something as popular as a cheeseburger would be a big seller. Unfortunately, the store's version of Shake Shack fare apparently left a lot to be desired.