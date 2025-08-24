Your Ultimate Guide To This Rapidly Growing Restaurant Chain That's Owned By Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is the nation's top casual restaurant chain, so if you haven't visited yourself, you definitely know people who have. The steakhouse is best known for, well, its highly ranked, mouthwatering steaks and a cacophonous but friendly atmosphere. People go there for the rolls, the entertainment (including line dancing servers), and to choose their own steak from a giant display case. But did you know that it also owns another food chain that's set to rapidly grow this year?

That chain's name is Bubba's 33. If you've never heard of Bubba's 33, you're far from alone. But don't worry, because we've got the scoop on everything you need to know — including just how rapidly the chain is set to grow. Ready to discover if (or when) you may be able to try Texas Roadhouse's fantastic second chain and why you'd want to in the first place? Let's get into it.