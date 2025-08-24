Your Ultimate Guide To This Rapidly Growing Restaurant Chain That's Owned By Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is the nation's top casual restaurant chain, so if you haven't visited yourself, you definitely know people who have. The steakhouse is best known for, well, its highly ranked, mouthwatering steaks and a cacophonous but friendly atmosphere. People go there for the rolls, the entertainment (including line dancing servers), and to choose their own steak from a giant display case. But did you know that it also owns another food chain that's set to rapidly grow this year?
That chain's name is Bubba's 33. If you've never heard of Bubba's 33, you're far from alone. But don't worry, because we've got the scoop on everything you need to know — including just how rapidly the chain is set to grow. Ready to discover if (or when) you may be able to try Texas Roadhouse's fantastic second chain and why you'd want to in the first place? Let's get into it.
Bubba's 33 is a scratch-made restaurant chain
Just like Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 is a scratch-made restaurant chain. What that means is that everything is made from scratch inside the kitchen rather than being ordered out from elsewhere. On the website, Bubba's 33 markets itself as "scratch-made food for all." So, everything from the Texas Roadhouse-style rolls you get before your meal to the best pizzas your table quickly devours is the freshest it can be. But, you already guessed that. What you may not realize is that scratch-made means you won't find the exact same food anywhere else.
It's not only the food that's made from scratch, either. The chain also has several hand-crafted cocktails that are created one ingredient at a time from the bar. Some (but not all) other bars use cocktail mixes for their drinks, which doesn't leave as much room for customization. Like the food, you won't be able to get the exact same cocktail anywhere else, either.
You can grab standard American fare when you visit
Bubba's 33 does serve a few steaks like their parent chain. You can choose from three different ribeye steaks in two unique sizes if that's what you're craving. However, the chain focuses more on standard American fare like you'd get at other bar and grill setups.
Start your meal off with delicious appetizers like onion rings, garlic knots, cheese fries, or fried pickles. Then, choose from chicken wings, pizza, burgers, and sandwiches. The wings come in both boneless and traditional varieties, while the pizza offerings include a stromboli alongside several original pizza options. If you're craving a buffalo pizza or are one of those people who think pineapple belongs on pizza, Bubba's 33 has what you want.
But, if you're looking for something else, you can also choose from several salads, a few chicken dishes, and select pasta dishes. Grab family meals to take home when you don't want to cook and make life easier.
There are Bubba's 33 locations in 15 states right now
As of this writing, in September of 2025, there are Bubba's 33 locations in fifteen different states, including Texas, Indiana, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Within those fifteen states, 46 cities support 49 locations.
Even in states where there are Bubba's 33 locations, they aren't nearly as spread out as their parent chain. Most of those states currently only have one or two locations, making it challenging to find one for most people. The largest concentration of Bubba's 33 is in Texas, where you'll find 21. Other states with three or more locations include Indiana, Virginia, and Florida.
But, if you don't live in a state or region that already has a location, fear not. Bubba's 33 is rapidly growing and intends to start its quest for national domination this year.
Big expansions are coming this year
Bubba's 33 is coming to a city near you, and sooner than you might expect. A company spokesperson told USA Today that they plan to open 30 new locations each year. Although we don't have details on any specific openings for future years, we do know the states that will be graced with a new location this year.
This year, eight new restaurants will be opened in Texas, followed by three locations in Florida. Two locations will be opened in each of these states: Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, and New Mexico. Then, the following states will each have one new location opened: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
While this still leaves a lot of the nation without easy access to a location, the promise of 30 new locations annually means you may not have to wait long. As for whether Bubba's 33 will continue expanding into new states until they've covered all fifty remains to be seen.
You can watch your favorite sports games at Bubba's 33
Need a new hangout spot to watch the game and cheer on your favorite sports team with other fans? Bubba's 33 has you covered. Each location features wall-to-wall television sets that are always playing sports games. Of course, who's playing (and which sports are most featured) will likely vary based on location and time of year. But, the chances are very high you'll find your local teams or the local favorites (if your region doesn't have a nearby team) when they play.
Like their parent chain, Bubba's 33 prides itself on being a boisterous venue. Per their website, the chain is "loud (and proud), friendly, and always ready to rock on." So, there's no need to tone it down when you're cheering on your favorite football, baseball, basketball, hockey, or soccer team. Cheer on loudly and proudly for every score — you won't be alone in your cheering!
You can save money by joining the Bubba's 33 Fan Club
Take advantage of a free way to save money during your Bubba's 33 dining experience by joining the Fan Club, which is the chain's rewards and loyalty program. Signing up is both free and easy. Just head to the website and fill out some very basic identifying information like your name, birthday, email, and phone number. You'll also need to check a box if you're over the age of 21, and then select your regular Bubba's 33 location.
Signing up for the Bubba's 33 Fan Club offers emails and texts for free or discounted food. You'll also be one of the first to learn of trends, expansions, menu changes, and other relevant news. Once you sign up, download the restaurant's phone app to streamline your dining experience further.
From the phone app, you can join the waitlist, place a to-go order, or just browse the menu so you know what you want when you arrive. Discover nearby locations, which is a fantastic option if you're traveling and want to use the opportunity to check out one of the current Bubba's 33 locations.
There are rotating specials to take advantage of
The Fan Club isn't the only way to save money at Bubba's 33. You can also take advantage of rotating specials! Of course, these specials may vary from one location to another, so be sure to check with your local venue to verify.
One of the best specials is the Early Dine option, which allows you to choose from a select menu Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and pay only $10.99 for your meal. The Early Dine menu includes options like a 12-inch pizza, chicken tenders, burgers, or a salad.
Looking for a better deal on something specific? Monday madness allows you to choose any burger for only $10.99, while Tuesday Pizza Night has you scoring any 12-inch pizza listed on the menu for just $10.99. These excellent deals could easily become part of your family's regular routine for how affordable they are!