Fresh Basil, Tomato, And Prosciutto Frittata Recipe
A workhouse of the kitchen, the humble egg can be cooked any number of ways. There's scrambled eggs for breakfast, deviled eggs for parties, quiche for brunch, and who doesn't love a runny egg on top of avocado toast for lunch? Then, there is the frittata. It's a great clean-out-the fridge dinner, where you can use bits and bobs from your kitchen to make a satisfying and easy meal.
For this fresh basil, tomato, and prosciutto frittata recipe, we'll use a few Italian staples to make a flavorful dinner that you can throw together in just about 30 minutes. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Eggs are my go-to when it's dinnertime and I didn't manage to meal plan. The frittata is light and fluffy, and the combination of shredded Pecorino Romano, tomatoes, and crisped prosciutto adds a lot of rich, umami flavor. Add a baguette and a leafy green salad, and dinner is done."
Use this recipe as a guide to experiment with whatever odds and ends you have in your kitchen. It may just be the tastiest, quickest, and cheapest dinner you've made all week.
Gather the ingredients for the frittata
Eggs, milk, Pecorino Romano, and salt create the frittata itself, which gets poured over a mixture of prosciutto and tomatoes sauteed in olive oil. A sprinkle of fresh basil on top adds freshness and a pop of color.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Whisk the egg mixture
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, Pecorino Romano, and salt.
Step 3: Add the prosciutto to the pan
Place the chopped prosciutto in a 10-inch skillet with an oven-safe handle over medium heat.
Step 4: Crisp the prosciutto
Cook until crisp, stirring frequently, about 3–4 minutes.
Step 5: Saute the tomatoes
Add the olive oil and grape tomatoes, and cook for 2 minutes.
Step 6: Add the eggs
Pour in the egg mixture and cook until the edges are set, about 2 minutes.
Step 7: Bake the frittata
Transfer to the oven and bake for 14–16 minutes, or until the eggs are no longer runny in the middle.
Step 8: Sprinkle basil on top
Remove from the oven and sprinkle basil leaves on top.
Step 9: Serve the frittata
Cut into slices and serve.
What are some possible variations on this frittata?
No prosciutto? No problem! This frittata is endlessly adaptable. Keep the tomatoes but swap the cheese for feta and the basil for fresh oregano to create a Greek-inspired frittata. Make a "classic American breakfast" with crumbled cooked sausage, crumbled bacon, and shredded cheddar. Make it meatless with a cup or two of roasted or sauteed vegetables and your favorite shredded cheese. Do a spin on a quiche Lorraine by loading the frittata with sauteed shallots, crisp bacon, and nutty Gruyère. You can even do a variation on the popular Starbucks egg bites by adding chopped roasted red pepper and shredded Monterey Jack to the frittata.
This is the time to take stock of your fridge, pull out any veggies, cheeses, or meats, and go wild with making this dish your own. Few adjustments are needed, but if your pan is 12 inches instead of 10 inches, follow this base recipe for a vegetable and cheese frittata. Need more inspiration? You can get 5 more frittata-filling ideas here.
What are some tips for the perfect oven-baked frittata?
While you can make a frittata entirely on the stovetop, it's easier to let it finish cooking in the oven. This gives you time to rustle up a side dish or two, like a French roll or a green salad. There are a few keys to creating the perfect oven-cooked frittata. First, make sure all mix-in ingredients are fully cooked before adding the eggs. The time in the oven is really just for the eggs to set. It's not enough time to cook raw meat or crisp up bacon. So saute anything like prosciutto, bacon, sausage, etc., first. Vegetables should also be steamed or sauteed until al dente.
You'll also want to watch the frittata closely in the oven. Eggs can go from runny to overcooked quite quickly. When the frittata is done, it should no longer jiggle in the middle when you shake the pan gently. If the eggs are still runny, give the frittata a few more minutes to cook. On the other end of the spectrum, take care not to let the frittata brown on top. This usually results in overcooked eggs. It's still edible, it's just a little tougher (and no one likes rubbery eggs!).