A workhouse of the kitchen, the humble egg can be cooked any number of ways. There's scrambled eggs for breakfast, deviled eggs for parties, quiche for brunch, and who doesn't love a runny egg on top of avocado toast for lunch? Then, there is the frittata. It's a great clean-out-the fridge dinner, where you can use bits and bobs from your kitchen to make a satisfying and easy meal.

For this fresh basil, tomato, and prosciutto frittata recipe, we'll use a few Italian staples to make a flavorful dinner that you can throw together in just about 30 minutes. Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Eggs are my go-to when it's dinnertime and I didn't manage to meal plan. The frittata is light and fluffy, and the combination of shredded Pecorino Romano, tomatoes, and crisped prosciutto adds a lot of rich, umami flavor. Add a baguette and a leafy green salad, and dinner is done."

Use this recipe as a guide to experiment with whatever odds and ends you have in your kitchen. It may just be the tastiest, quickest, and cheapest dinner you've made all week.