Goat Cheese Is The Tangy Addition Your Garlic Bread Deserves

Cheesy garlic bread has long been graced with mozzarella's mild nature, but it truly is a blank canvas when experimenting with cheese. With over 100 varieties of goat cheese available, what better way to explore this diverse and compelling type of cheese than with garlic bread? Goat cheese opens the door to more tangy and earthy flavor profiles. Unlike mozzarella, which is springy, or cheddar, which is dense, goat cheese's texture is gloriously soft and smooth once it reaches room temperature, perfect for spreading onto crunchy bread.

There are multiple ways to add goat cheese to garlic bread. Try spreading a layer of it over the garlic butter and finishing it in the oven, or perhaps crumble it over when the garlic bread comes out. You could even blend goat cheese with garlic and herbs before spreading it on the bread. And, incorporating goat cheese into your garlic bread recipe doesn't mean that mozzarella has to step aside. They can both be included if you still want stringy, melted cheese.