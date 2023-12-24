Why You May Want To Avoid Costco's Kirkland Sliced Turkey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's signature Kirkland brand is known for high-quality, cheap products, especially when it comes to food. However, there are some products you might want to avoid, like the Kirkland sliced turkey, which comes in a pack of three 14-ounce containers. Though these pre-sliced deli meats can seem convenient to have on hand for easy lunches and protein-packed snacks, Reddit users are not too fond of this deli meat item. In fact, some have attested that the meat slices are too thick, have a slimy texture, and have an off-putting taste.

From delectable almond butter to silky extra virgin olive oil, there are plenty of items at Costco that fly off shelves or have cult followings. But every once in a while, the Kirkland brand puts out a food product that just misses the mark. So, if you're looking for a good protein option to stuff your sandwiches with, Kirkland's sliced turkey might not be the best go-to item on your grocery list.