The Compound Butter That Adds A Perfect Sweetness To Chicken Sandwiches

If you've ever had a chicken and waffle sandwich, you already know that maple syrup drizzled over this savory creation is a perfect culinary match. That said, if you really want that sweet contrasting flavor to permeate every bite, making a maple compound butter is the smart move.

For those wondering what compound butter is and what to use it for, this application is a study in its strengths. One of the beauties of butter is its ability to absorb and distribute flavors. As it warms — whether on a hot chicken breast or simply on the palate — those subtleties within begin to bloom, releasing both aromatic and flavor compounds in a major way. With standard butter, that means its natural, grassy complexities, but once infused (with maple in this case) and spread on your sandwich, you're guaranteed a powerful dose of that familiar sweetness — a quality that is further amplified by fat.

This stuff is arguably delicious on just about anything, but maple butter pairs super well with common chicken seasonings like black pepper, garlic, and chili powder, providing a satisfying counterpoint and enhancing the whole flavor profile. It's also easy to make and customizable, too.