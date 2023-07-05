Coffee Pods Vs. Beans: What's The Difference?

Here's a pop quiz while you sip your morning beverage. In which country do people consume the most coffee per person per year? According to World Population Review, the answer is Finland where people consume 12 kg (26 lbs) of coffee per year, which translates to about eight cups a day, per Insider, largely thanks to the extreme cold and the extended periods of darkness.

But even if you don't live in the northern regions of the world, coffee is an integral part of people's lives globally and there are numerous ways to brew and drink it, from Dalgona coffee to cappuccino. One of the fairly new innovations in coffee making is the coffee pod (or capsule). Some may have strong views on this since coffee drinking is very personal, but objectively, the differences are in production, convenience, flavor, and environmental impact.

This matters because it determines the type of machine or appliance you use. To use a coffee pod, you need a machine from brands like Lavazza, Nespresso or Keurig. Meanwhile, to use coffee beans you need a bean-to-cup machine from brands like Smeg which typically come with its own bean grinder and milk frother or you can use a coffee grinder and a French press or drip coffee maker.