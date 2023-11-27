The Kerrygold Irish Cheddar Cheese Copycat You Can Find At Aldi

Former cheesemonger Meredith Bethune told Business Insider that Aldi's Irish cheddar is her favorite non-brand-name alternative, describing the Emporium cheese as having the piquancy of English cheddar and the butteriness of American cheddar. The Mild cheddar is, as advertised, mild. It's a smooth, creamy cheese just like Kerrygold's Dubliner (which actually isn't classified as a cheddar!). The Mature cheese is harder, sharper, and more crumbly. This is because as cheese ages, it loses moisture and the flavor continues to develop. The enzymes and cheese-making bacteria in the cheddar continue converting lactose, a dairy sugar, into lactic acid. According to Ireland's National Dairy Council, a mature cheddar is generally ripened for six to nine months.

A vintage cheddar, on the other hand, is ripened for nine months to two years. It's not clear how long Aldi's cheddar is aged for, but it is the most crumbly and sharpest of them all. Kerrygold's aged cheddar is aged for a year, while its Reserve cheddar is aged for two. Bethune prefers the longest-aged variety, saying "In my eyes, the older the cheese, the better," but some shoppers find the sharpness too much. One customer on the Aldi subreddit admitted that the vintage version is too strong for them to eat on its own, like with a cracker, but they love it grated onto things. Another, on the other hand, said they couldn't distinguish a difference between the mature and vintage styles — but they're both really good.