The 14 Biggest Scandals In McDonald's History

The following article discusses allegations of racism, homophobia, ableism, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

As businesses go, McDonald's has had its fair share of scandals, and that's hardly surprising. As one of the biggest of the many fast food chains in America, and arguably the most prominent, a lot of people have come to see it as signifying a lot of things that are wrong with the world. Cheap food made with questionable ingredients, unfair labor practices, discrimination, and its massive portions of unhealthy meals have all been identified over the last few decades as reasons to criticize McDonald's. Time and time again, this restaurant chain has had to fight off scandals associated with these issues, which have frequently resulted in litigation.

McDonald's has been largely protected from a lot of its scandals toppling it entirely, thanks to being a beloved brand that promises an affordable, all-American meal. With that said, though, there have been times when it's really messed things up. From using beef fat in food that it promises is vegetarian, to using tainted and out-of-date meat in its products, to allegedly mistreating workers who had to work wildly long shifts, McDonald's has gotten things very wrong in the past. Here, we're taking a deep dive into McDonald's history, to revisit some of the massive scandals it's had to deal with.