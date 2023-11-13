What Does It Mean If Your Egg Has A White Or Clear Yolk?

There's a good chance you'll never encounter an egg with a white or clear center unless you travel to certain parts of Africa where the chickens are primarily fed sorghum. This pale-colored grain passes its lack of pigment on, resulting in plain white to transparent yolks. Research on sorghum-fed chickens has shown that their eggs retain the same nutritional value as corn-fed chickens. There's even an upside — eggs with pale yolks may contain less cholesterol.

U.S. chickens, on the other hand, mostly eat yellow corn, which is why their yolks are the color that they are. Yellow corn and alfalfa both contain xanthophyll, a pigment that's passed on to the eggs. It's a type of carotenoid pigment, also found in fruit like oranges and papayas. Yellow or orange yolks can result, depending on how much of the stuff the chicken gobbles up. One particular xanthophyll, lutein, is often supplemented in American poultry feed.

While clear, white, yellow, and orange egg yolks all have the same basic nutritional value, there is one slight exception where darker yolks do have higher levels of a couple of specific nutrients. Darker egg yolks may contain more vitamin D, and egg-laying chickens may be fed flax seed to increase their production of omega-3 fatty acids, also leading to darker yolks. But you won't always be able to tell that this is the case just from looking at them, as plenty of hens who aren't fed flax still produce darker yolks based on their particular diets.