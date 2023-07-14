Putting Eggshells Back In The Carton Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

When whipping up an egg-based dish, such as a delicious mini herb omelet or sweet corn quiche, maybe you crack the eggs you need for your recipe before placing their empty eggshells back in the carton. This may seem to make sense because it saves you time, and you can dispose of the shells later. But it's a bad idea because after an egg's been cracked, there's usually still a bit of gloopy egg white or yolk left behind in its shell, which can harbor harmful bacteria such as salmonella, as Today reports.

While salmonella can contaminate the outside of eggshells, such as when birds make contact with them when laying them, it can also contaminate the inside of eggs, which occurs when eggs form inside the chicken before the shell, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. This means that raw eggs can contain salmonella bacteria, so you don't want to be exposed to it.