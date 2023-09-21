How To Easily Get Rid Of That Unwanted Green Yolk On Your Hard-Boiled Eggs

The hacks for perfect hard-boiled eggs are endless. There are how-tos for easy peeling, innovative cooking techniques, and unexpected tools that can help achieve the desired result. But how exactly can you prevent the unsightly green or green-gray ring that can sometimes develop around the yolk? Its chalky consistency and less-than-appealing hue can quickly ruin a batch of hard-boiled eggs. Plus, let's face it: No one actually wants green eggs with their ham. Turns out, with just a few easy adjustments to your cooking time and heating intensity, that unwanted green yolk is history.

Overcooking is the reason for those pesky green yolks, and the key to prevent that is to find the sweet spot for hard-boiling. The egg authorities vary somewhat on this point, with the American Egg Board advising 12 minutes and the USDA recommending 12 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of the egg. Most sources are consistent on one point, though. Immediately running cold water over the eggs after cooking or dunking them in an ice bath will boost your odds of a perfectly hard-boiled egg with no green in sight. The cold acts as a shock that puts an end to the cooking process.

The process couldn't be easier. Still, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to achieve the best results.