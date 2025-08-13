These 10 Regional Potato Chips Are So Good, We Wish They Were Sold Everywhere

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From coast to coast, Americans love potato chips. The crispy, salty snack is ubiquitous at gatherings large and small, and becomes even more popular during times of stress or uncertainty. The success of this simple snack probably lies in its versatility. It's a perfect bite right out of the bag, but it's also fun to try cooking with potato chips. You can't go wrong, and you also can't throw a party, attend a sporting event, or take a Great American Road Trip without a bag of potato chips. But ask someone what their favorite brand is and, depending on where in the country they live, their answer might be one you've never heard.

Potato chip aficionados from Louisiana buy Zapp's. In Massachusetts, the preferred choice is Cape Cod. Colorado has Boulder Canyon, and Hawaiian Brand Snacks are known for their island-style vibes — but what about the potato chip brands that are even smaller than those? What about the ones so good that their home states keep the delicious flavor all to themselves?

In the name of finding the best potato chips in the United States, let's pay a virtual visit to some lesser known labels. It's likely you've never heard of some of these regional potato chip brands, but once you try them, you'll wish they were sold everywhere.