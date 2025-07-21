The 1-Ingredient Addition To Give Tuna Salad Sandwiches A Flavorful Crunch

A traditional tuna salad recipe is already delicious, but if you put some of this salad between two slices of bread, you have a filling, satisfying meal that's perfect for lunchtime. This dish is creamy, a little tangy, and full of tasty tuna flavor, and it has a bit of a crunch if you include add-ins like celery and red onion. But have you ever wanted a tuna salad sandwich with a bit more crunch than usual? If so, we have an easy fix: add potato chips.

Of course, adding chips to sandwiches is nothing new; potatoes pair well with a wide range of foods, which is why they're such a good base for various toppings — in fact, one of the best ways to amp up a baked potato is to add a hearty helping of tuna. With that in mind, why not add potatoes in a different, crunchier form to a tuna salad sandwich?

Using chips for crunch allows you to control exactly how crunchy your sandwich is. If you want to keep things subtle, you can just add a few or crush them up before sprinkling them onto the tuna. Alternatively, if you're looking for something extra crunchy, just keep adding chips. You can even opt for something like Ruffles, which are thicker and sturdier than, say, Lay's.