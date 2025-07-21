The 1-Ingredient Addition To Give Tuna Salad Sandwiches A Flavorful Crunch
A traditional tuna salad recipe is already delicious, but if you put some of this salad between two slices of bread, you have a filling, satisfying meal that's perfect for lunchtime. This dish is creamy, a little tangy, and full of tasty tuna flavor, and it has a bit of a crunch if you include add-ins like celery and red onion. But have you ever wanted a tuna salad sandwich with a bit more crunch than usual? If so, we have an easy fix: add potato chips.
Of course, adding chips to sandwiches is nothing new; potatoes pair well with a wide range of foods, which is why they're such a good base for various toppings — in fact, one of the best ways to amp up a baked potato is to add a hearty helping of tuna. With that in mind, why not add potatoes in a different, crunchier form to a tuna salad sandwich?
Using chips for crunch allows you to control exactly how crunchy your sandwich is. If you want to keep things subtle, you can just add a few or crush them up before sprinkling them onto the tuna. Alternatively, if you're looking for something extra crunchy, just keep adding chips. You can even opt for something like Ruffles, which are thicker and sturdier than, say, Lay's.
Other ways to add extra crunch to your tuna salad sandwich
If you care about crunch, then you may be wondering if there are other ways to add crunch to a tuna salad sandwich besides potato chips — and the answer is yes. To start, if potato chips aren't your favorite, you can always spring for a different type. For example, why not try tortilla chips, corn chips like Fritos, or even vegetable chips? You can even try out different flavors, like barbecue or jalapeño.
There are also plenty of other options beyond chips. Sliced apples are the perfect addition to a tuna salad sandwich if you want some crunch — plus, they'll bring in a bit of extra sweetness if you choose the right variety (incidentally, we have a whole guide to 25 types of apples). Similarly, fruits and veggies like pears, cucumbers, or extra red onions will add that enhanced crunch you're looking for. Many people use pickles as a crunchy go-to topping for tuna salad sandwiches.
You can also add some crunchy greens to your sandwich, like cabbage or romaine. Likewise, you can't go wrong with sliced bell peppers. Even bacon can be a delicious — and, most importantly, crunchy — addition to the dish. Try combining a few of these ideas — like potato chips and apple or bacon and romaine — to create the ultimate crunchy tuna salad sandwich.