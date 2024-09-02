Crushed Potato Chips Are The Secret To The Ultimate Fried Fish

Many people enjoy a good fish bake or fry, but if you want to have people licking their lips and asking for seconds, you need to use some crushed potato chips for the breading. The process is simple. However, the payoff is anything but. It starts with either a handful or two of homemade potato chips or a bag of your favorite store-bought brand and crushing them up. It doesn't matter if it is a thin crisp or a hearty kettle potato chip; the result will be one of the tastiest ingredients to coat your fish filets.

Why use chips instead of homemade or store-bought bread crumbs? Breadcrumbs, cornflakes, and the like are great ingredients for breading. However, potato chips differ from your go-to panko breadcrumbs in that potato chips are highly seasoned with salt and spices to create the crunchy and savory bite that keeps you munching on them by the handful. This quality will enhance an otherwise bland piece of fish while creating a crispy, crunchy bite. This breading is perfect in a pinch if you are making a potato chip-crusted flounder or want to get creative and fry up some anchovies or sardines and you don't have any of the traditional breading.