How Detroit's Beloved Potato Chip Brand Survived Its Big-Name Competitors

When you think about potato chip brands, your mind may go to Lay's, Ruffles, or Pringles. But, if you're from the Detroit area, you may automatically think of a certain underdog that has survived despite its big-name competitors. It's an iconic chip brand that's had a dedicated fanbase in Detroit since 1930.

Better Made Potato Chips have been enjoyed in Motor City for generations, and like Detroit-style pizza, the chips have a story behind them. In 1930, two Sicilian immigrants, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano, started a business selling potato chips in Detroit. Initially called Cross and Peters Company, the name was changed in 1934 to the one known by every Detroiter: Better Made. Unlike the big players competing against them, the family-owned brand is a source of pride to the people of Detroit, with a legacy of community involvement that spans decades. Better Made earns the loyalty of its customers by getting involved in causes close to the hearts of the people of Detroit through fundraisers and other events.

Potato chips haven't always been on store shelves. When Better Made first started frying tubers, the best way to get them into the hands of customers was to sell the chips door-to-door in waxed paper bags. Seeing an opportunity, Better Made looked for ways to reach movie-goers in the days before there were concession stands at the cinema. The solution was to open Better Made stores strategically placed next to theatres.