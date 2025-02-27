How Detroit's Beloved Potato Chip Brand Survived Its Big-Name Competitors
When you think about potato chip brands, your mind may go to Lay's, Ruffles, or Pringles. But, if you're from the Detroit area, you may automatically think of a certain underdog that has survived despite its big-name competitors. It's an iconic chip brand that's had a dedicated fanbase in Detroit since 1930.
Better Made Potato Chips have been enjoyed in Motor City for generations, and like Detroit-style pizza, the chips have a story behind them. In 1930, two Sicilian immigrants, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano, started a business selling potato chips in Detroit. Initially called Cross and Peters Company, the name was changed in 1934 to the one known by every Detroiter: Better Made. Unlike the big players competing against them, the family-owned brand is a source of pride to the people of Detroit, with a legacy of community involvement that spans decades. Better Made earns the loyalty of its customers by getting involved in causes close to the hearts of the people of Detroit through fundraisers and other events.
Potato chips haven't always been on store shelves. When Better Made first started frying tubers, the best way to get them into the hands of customers was to sell the chips door-to-door in waxed paper bags. Seeing an opportunity, Better Made looked for ways to reach movie-goers in the days before there were concession stands at the cinema. The solution was to open Better Made stores strategically placed next to theatres.
Expanding the product line
The key to longevity in business is changing with the times, and that's exactly what Better Made did. The 1950s saw Better Made introducing wavy chips aptly called Wavetts. In 1961, when other chip brands started selling flavored varieties of their products, the company introduced barbeque-flavored chips, followed by a sour cream and onion variety. In 2008, sweet and salty enthusiasts were treated to chocolate-covered potato chips that are still being sold today, unlike Lay's failed attempt to succeed with the same combination.
Better Made has always focused on the quality of its ingredients, which may be another one of the secrets to its long success. The company is proud to use potatoes made in Michigan for most of the year, but turns to spuds from other states when necessary. Every year, 60 million pounds of potatoes are turned into their iconic chips.
Today, Better Made makes a whole line of snacks, from its famous potato chips to pork rinds to cheesy popcorn (a winning combination). You don't need to travel to Michigan to experience what's made them special in the hearts of Detroiters for over 80 years: Better Made has online ordering.