10 Menu Items Chefs Won't Order At Restaurants

Who do you trust most in a restaurant? Probably the chef, right? When it comes down to it, the chef is the person who creates the most important part of your dining-out experience, which is of course the dish sitting in front of you. These people make food for a living, and it's fair to say that they have a pretty good understanding of the difference between a good and a bad meal. So, when they say that you shouldn't order something, it's pretty logical to trust them. They know what they're talking about, after all.

Which dishes would a chef typically avoid in a restaurant, though? The answers might be more surprising than you think. There are lots of foods that you shouldn't order in restaurants because of how long they take to make or how difficult they are, but what chefs tend to avoid are menu items that they know are more likely to be substandard, or else won't give you bang for your buck. This means that some all-time classics are actually often skipped over by chefs. Elsewhere, chefs will avoid ordering items that they know won't be fresh — and could potentially be hazardous to your health. Stick around to find out which dishes you should skip.