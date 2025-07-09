Why Gordon Ramsay Thinks This Is A Major Restaurant Menu Red Flag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dining out can be a lot like poker — especially if you don't know how to read the table. For most people, the menu is the first tell. But for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, one red flag jumps out long before the first course even hits the table: The specials board. The British media powerhouse has seen more kitchens than most of us see birthday cakes. Between hit shows "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," and a personal business empire that includes more than 80 restaurants that Ramsay owns across the globe, the TV personality knows exactly how the sausage is made — not to mention how it's priced, plated, and quietly pushed onto unsuspecting diners.

Hence why Ramsay's ostensibly harsh dining advice is less about etiquette and more about what to avoid entirely. According to the chef, specials aren't always what they seem. Too many of them, and the whole concept starts to unravel. It's the kind of warning that might sound cynical until you realize how often that "limited-time" dish is just there to use up leftovers. In Ramsay's world, a cluttered specials list isn't a flex. It's a real-life "Kitchen Nightmares" episode waiting to happen.