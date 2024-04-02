Why Some Chefs Refuse To Order Chicken When They Go Out To Eat

When you're going out for dinner, there are a number of different factors that you need to take into account. These considerations vary in importance — for example, a delicious dinner will obviously be overshadowed if you contract food poisoning from the meal. You also need to take into account the restaurant you're dining at, and which plates it prides itself on.

If you have any cooking experience, you'll know how easy it is to make mistakes with raw chicken. Taking both a sanitary stance and expressing a protein preference, some chefs have cut chicken out from their restaurant orders altogether when they dine out. This is not a new phenomenon. In fact, the late Anthony Bourdain expressed his aversion to ordering poultry plates in a 1999 article he wrote for The New Yorker. In the piece, he shines a light on the entire restaurant industry but specifically singles out chicken, which he feels is flavorless and generally overlooked by chefs. He also highlights the hazards associated with contaminated chicken.