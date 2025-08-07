14 Reasons Why This Once-Beloved Sandwich Chain Has Lost Its Spot As America's Favorite

The following article mentions child abuse.

There was once a time when Subway was the only place to go for a sub sandwich. This chain started life as a single store in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1965, where people could customize their subs to their heart's content without breaking the bank. The restaurant's concept exploded in popularity, and today Subway is a behemoth of a brand, boasting just under 20,000 units in the United States and more than 37,000 locations worldwide.

However, what was once America's most beloved sandwich brand has started to wane in recent years. Since 2015, Subway has gradually lost its grip on the national market, and has been shedding stores year after year as competitors begin to emerge, challenging its dominance. In 2024, it saw one of its biggest declines yet, closing 631 locations — and while it tries to justify these closures as a standard part of business activity, there's no denying that it looks like people are choosing to spend their money elsewhere.

So, why are folks flocking elsewhere? It's easy to pin the explanation on the quality of the food (and there are plenty of bad things to order at Subway), but the reasons run deeper than that. Let's crack open the case of this failing chain.