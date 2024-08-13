Why Subway's Sandwich Meat Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Perhaps in response to the criticism it receives, Subway has made a few efforts to provide its customers with better-quality products. For example, Subway began slicing its own deli meat for the first time in 2023 in a bid to provide customers with fresher ingredients. The restaurant has also shared plans to stop using meats containing antibiotics by 2025 (per USA Today). Some of these changes, however, have not been met with as much enthusiasm as those leading the charge at Subway might have hoped. Daily Meal's taste-test of Subway's new sandwiches proved disappointing, and commenters on Reddit questioned the restaurant's push toward a pre-designed menu (as opposed to customers building their own sandwiches).

People familiar with the establishment claim that it conceals the deli meat (now sliced on the premises) under a metal cover in order to get people to order directly from the menu. Some posit that this is counterproductive to Subway's business model, which has historically allowed customers to design their own sandwiches. Others say that pre-designed sandwiches are bound to be better than potentially dicey customer combos that may contain clashing ingredients (as explained by one commenter, "People make bad sandwiches and then are mad they are bad.") Despite the very pertinent critiques of Subway, its meat, and its business practices, it doesn't seem like the restaurant is going away any time soon.