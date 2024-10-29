New Lawsuit Claims Subway's Sandwiches Don't Have Enough Meat

New Yorkers want you to tell it like it is, so when Subway's Steak & Cheese sandwich had far less meat in the actual sandwich than what was shown in the ads, New Yorker Anna Tollison took them to court for "grossly misleading" customers. The Queens resident says she paid $7.61 for a sandwich not realizing the sandwich is, in fact, more bread than meat. She claims the ads portray a sandwich with 200% more meat than the way the chain actually makes it. While the ad shows meat piled up to the height of the bread around the sandwich, what is served to the customer is far less satisfying.

The lawsuit claims Subway broke New York State's consumer protection laws and seeks damages for New Yorkers who ate the sandwich in the last three years. Tollsin feels the ads are unjust as inflation and rising food costs are affecting lower-income groups. So, while we feel Subway's meats leave a lot to be desired, is it lying to the consumer to show more meat in ads than in reality?