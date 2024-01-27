6 Of The Worst Things To Order At Subway, According To Employees

Everyone remembers the trend of the Subway diet, which let health-conscious customers trim their waistlines by eating nothing but Subway sandwiches (it seemed to make sense at the time). Many dieters balk at the idea of stuffing so much bread into their faces no matter how healthy the sandwich toppings may be, and for them there's the Subway salad menu. The idea is simple: any Subway sandwich can be more or less directly converted into salad form. Extra veggies, no bread — what could go wrong?

According to this amusing Reddit thread, quite a bit. "Subway Sandwich Artists of Reddit, why do you get so angry when I ask for a salad?," asked the OP. "This happens in every Subway I've ever ordered a salad at. Eye rolling, annoyed stance, passive aggressive attitude. What's so bad about making a salad?"

One of the first replies seems to make logical sense, whether or not it came from a Subway employee. "Actual answer: because everything comes in sandwich-sized pieces, and now they have [to] go out of their way to cut everything up into salad-sized pieces. Source: I am a recovering sandwich artist."

Other replies clarified the issue with ordering salads at Subway, and it essentially comes down to a disruption of rhythm. Anyone who's ever worked a job preparing food for long lines of customers will tell you that rhythm is everything, and the process of making salads just doesn't fit smoothly with the familiar and comfortable sandwich artistry. There are chain restaurants out there that specialize in salads, and they might be a better option for those of us looking to eat fresh without bread getting involved.