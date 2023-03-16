The Rise And Fall Of Arthur Treacher's Fish And Chips

Fish and chips are a stereotypical English food, similar to how you may associate hamburgers with Americans. For those of you who have only heard of fish and chips by name alone but have never seen the actual thing, it's basically breaded and fried fish served with thick-cut fried potatoes known as "chips," or what we know as French fries.

But while the Brits' love for fish and chips may sound like something you'd hear being used to lampoon U.K. culture, the truth is that the English really, really do love their fried fish. UK Fisheries estimate that are over 10,500 fish and chip shops across the United Kingdom, all serving up an astounding 167 million fish and chip meals per year. In fact, so beloved is this deep-fried dish that, during World War II, fish and chips were among the only meals not rationed for the war effort, as the government feared a loss of morale if people had to give up the classic comfort dinner.

Needless to say, a meal of fried haddock or cod, served alongside some French– er, we mean chips—is something that many English people look forward to as a comforting and warm meal It seems, however, that there was a very brief time when Americans found that they had a taste for fish and chips too. So much so that one very particular restaurant by the name of Arthur Treacher's opened to serve a public hungry for fish and fries.