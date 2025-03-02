13 Of The Worst Frozen Meals You'll Find On Store Shelves

Frozen meals have been a convenient food option for decades, beloved by busy professionals and bustling families alike. Of course, these meals have changed drastically since they were first offered — not only are there now healthier options, but most taste really good. Unfortunately, some modern frozen meals still fall far short of their homemade counterparts, and some aren't palatable at all.

There are several reasons a frozen meal may pale in comparison to its competition or be downright inedible. Common issues include unexpected textures, poor seasoning, or an artificial taste reminiscent of cardboard or chemicals. Sometimes, the meals themselves aren't awful, but the portion sizes are stingy and your hunger is far from satiated when you're done. But which frozen meals rank supreme among those you want to avoid at all costs? Usually, it's a matter of trial and error to determine these. Thankfully, I tried them so you don't have to and put together this list of the 13 worst frozen meals you'll find on store shelves. Skip over these when looking for next week's convenient meal options.