14 Traditional Tuscan Foods You Just Have To Order

In 2019, a YouGov poll found that Italian cuisine is the most popular type of food in the world, beating out Chinese and Japanese cuisines for the top spot. However, there's so much more to Italian food than simple spaghetti and meatballs or pizza. The country is home to 20 different regions – each with its own storied history, agricultural output, and traditional recipes, just waiting to be discovered and savored by people the world over. And, one of the most famous of these regions is Tuscany

While keeping a tight hold on long-held culinary traditions, Tuscan cuisine evolved over many centuries. By the time of the Renaissance (which originated in the region and lasted from the 14th to the 16th centuries), favored Tuscan dishes were beginning to resemble modern-day Tuscan fare, comprising hearty soups, porridges, breads, and plenty of meat dishes.

Rooted in the so-called cucina povera — literally "poor cooking" — of the preceding centuries Tuscan food is distinctly different from anything else you're likely to find further south in Rome or Sicily or even further north in Venice or Milan. Tuscan cuisine today is renowned for its fresh, simple ingredients and mouth-watering flavors that tend to place focus on local (and seasonal) offerings–like wild game and, of course, the prized Tuscan truffles. So, consider this your sign to skip your tried-and-true spaghetti al pomodoro and immerse yourself in the hearty flavors of Tuscany.