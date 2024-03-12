How Long Does It Really Take To Make A Barrel Of Bourbon?

Regarding whiskey, aging refers to how long the spirit spends in contact with its wooden container. Although wine continues aging after it's bottled, whiskeys do not get any "older" once they have gone from barrel to bottle. Even after a decade in your liquor cabinet, a four-year-old bourbon will still be considered a four-year-old bourbon.

All bourbons need to be aged in charred new oak barrels to be called "bourbon" under U.S. law. But in most cases, the law doesn't specify how long the bourbon needs to be in the barrel — it's up to the maker whether the spirit stays in its oak container for 10 seconds or 10 years.

Two categories of bourbon do have specific legal requirements for aging: Bourbon sold as "straight" and bourbon sold as "bottled in bond." These two classifications also must meet purity standards. "Straight" bourbon cannot be mixed with any other spirit and has a minimum aging time of two years. "Bottled in bond" bourbons are also unblended but require four years of aging. Most bourbons don't bear these certifications, so distillers can age them for however long they choose.

A bourbon can even be "flash aged," meaning it comes in contact with the oak barrel for as little as just a few seconds yet still meets the legal definition of "aged" bourbon. However, most bourbons fall into that four-to-six-year range. Jim Beam, for instance, is aged for four years; and Maker's Mark is aged for six or seven.