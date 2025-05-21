6 Red Flags You Should Never Ignore When Buying Bourbon
Ever had a first date tell you they forgot their wallet at home, but will pay you back in poems instead? Red flag. Walked into a sushi restaurant and been hit in the face with the stench of rotten fish? Red flag. Asked a bartender to make you a martini, only for them to ask you what's in it? Wow oh wow, that's a big red flag. Red flags are always important warnings, and while we know them all too well when it comes to meeting new people or finding worthy places to eat and drink, but they apply to other facets of our lives too. Enter: Buying bourbon for your home bar. As a spirit with massive representation in the marketplace that also has to abide by specific rules and regulations, red flags abound. And just like any others, these really can't be overlooked.
To get a handle on what to look out for when bourbon shopping, we sat down with two experts behind the bar: Gabe Sanchez of Midnight Rambler in Dallas, Texas, and Tyson Buhler of Death & Co. in New York City. Their insight on the things that simply cannot be ignored when buying bourbon should absolutely be your guide the next time you're buying a bottle, whether it's for yourself or a gift for someone else. Consider these red flags before your next bourbon shopping trip, and rest assured you'll be able to pick out the best possible option.
1. If it's missing a mash bill...
There's a lot that goes into making a bourbon, so let's start with the foundation of it all. A mash bill is what makes bourbon different to other whiskies, essentially telling you the ingredient list and recipe for what the bourbon is made of. For a whiskey to be bourbon, the mash bill must include at least 51% corn — the rest of the grain makeup can include any percentage amount of rye, wheat, and malted barley. If, as you're perusing the whiskey aisle of your local liquor store, you eye a bottle of bourbon that's missing information about the mash bill, that's a major red flag.
"Knowing the mash bill can be really beneficial," notes Tyson Buhler. "The three primary grains used ... can be used in varying amounts and more or less of one or the other will tell you a lot about the final product." Gabe Sanchez also recommends looking for mash bill information, with both agreeing to specifically look for the percentage of the grains used. By knowing how much of each grain is included, you can get a better idea of the flavor profile. A higher percentage of rye means you're most likely getting a bourbon with a spicier flavor, whereas a higher percentage of corn may end up being sweeter and more full-bodied. Sanchez also looks for the phrase "non-chill filtered," meaning it's a more natural product that hasn't gone through the process of chill filtration to remove impurities.
2. If it includes any artificial flavor additives...
For many bourbon and whiskey enthusiasts, the less processed and adulterated their alcohol is, the better. That means that, with the exception of the grains in the mash bill, there shouldn't be any other ingredients going into the bottle that have an impact on the flavor, color, or overall drinkability — especially not artificial ones. See some ingredients listed on the bottle that even hint at being artificial flavor additives? That's a red flag.
"I would be hesitant of any flavoring agents added to bourbon," says Gabe Sanchez. "If you want to have an apple bourbon at home for instance, it is much better to infuse the apple flavor with fresh apples at home." That said, according to Tyler Buhler, it's not uncommon for coloring to be adjusted, most notably when it comes to Scotch. Whiskies traditionally get their color from the barrels they're aged in, but it's not all that odd to come upon a bottle of single malt Scotch, like Glenfiddich, with caramel coloring to give it a specific hue and to ensure consistency across the product. However, when it comes to bourbon, including any of these artificial coloring agents is simply not allowed.
3. If it comes in a plastic bottle with a twist-on cap...
You're presented with two bourbon options: One comes in a glass bottle with a cork top, and the other comes in a plastic bottle with a twist-off cap. Which one do you choose? If you have to think about it, let us point you in the right direction. If your bourbon is coming to you in anything other than a glass bottle, that's a red flag, plain and simple.
It may seem like a small, perhaps insignificant part of the bourbon-making process, but the quality of the bottle says a lot about the bourbon producer as a whole. "If it's plastic, you know what to do. If it is a cheaper looking twist-on cap, you also know what to do," says Gabe Sanchez. "The more thought about the bottle should usually coincide with more effort and greater care with the bourbon inside the bottle." Additionally, a glass bottle, unlike a plastic one, isn't going to impart any unwanted flavors or chemicals into the bourbon, so as well as looking nice on a store shelf, it's also keeping the drink inside in pristine condition.
4. If its flavor or aroma is off-putting...
There's a lot to know about drinking bourbon, but while a brand will do its best to tell you the most likely tasting notes in its whiskey, flavor and aroma are subjective. While you may pick up on notes of caramel and vanilla in a bourbon, the person sitting next to you may be getting more honey and white pepper. And that's not a bad thing. In fact, Tyler Buhler suggests trying lots of different products to get a better understanding of why things taste the way they do, so you can find the bourbon that's best for you. That said, there's a difference between picking up on a flavor or aroma that isn't mentioned in the tasting notes, and being physically put off by what you're smelling or tasting. That, friends, is a big ol' red flag.
"If your initial reaction is to jerk your head back when you smell or taste a bourbon, your body is telling you this is not for you," said Gabe Sanchez. "This should be a fun experience."
A bourbon can certainly have a fiery burn or spice to it, but we would consider that more of a green flag than a red one. In fact, it says more about the mash bill and overall production process than anything else. A red flag is if a bourbon doesn't have any of the classic flavors or aromas that it would typically get from being barrel-aged, or if it only tastes or smells like alcohol and nothing else.
5. If it's not aged in new American charred oak barrels...
As you now know (or perhaps you already knew, you bourbon scholar), in order for a bourbon to be legally classified as a bourbon, it has to abide by a set of laws. We've already talked about the mash bill, and another has to do with where it's made (more on that in a few). Finally, there are rules that have to do with the essential step of barrel aging, the length of the aging, and the minimum and maximum proof.
Gabe Sanchez sums it up simply, saying, "By law for whiskey to be a bourbon, it needs to be aged in new charred oak barrels." Seems simple enough, right? Any bourbon worth its weight in corn will tell you that it's aged in American oak barrels for a minimum of two years. If a bourbon you're eyeing doesn't say anything about what it's aged in or for how long, or if it has a proof that's below 80 or above 160, that is absolutely a red flag.
With all that in mind, though, it's not uncommon for bourbon brands to use finishing barrels. A little extra time to rest in casks that previously held sherry, port, or cognac can impart the flavors and aromas from the barrel into the beverage, and as long as it's done after those minimum two years in the new American charred oak, it's above board. This is a modern and somewhat experimental method for bourbon, a spirit deeply rooted in tradition, but when done just right, it can enhance the flavor in a unique and special way.
6. If you're not sure where it's made...
Like a good vacation or a memorable cocktail, there's one rule of bourbon production that can make all the difference: Location, location, location. For a bourbon to be legally considered a bourbon, it must be made in the United States, but where in the United States is entirely up to the distiller.
Many of the best-known bourbon brands are produced in Kentucky, where you can find the bourbon capital of the world, but you're just as likely to come across an excellent bottle of bourbon made in New York, Maryland, or Texas. As long as it's being made in one of the 50 states, it ticks the box. If you come across a curious bottle of bourbon that says it's made anywhere outside the U.S., put it back. Not only is a non-U.S. distillery location a red flag, it also means that whatever is in the bottle isn't actually bourbon.
For Tyson Buhler, the more information he has about a bourbon, the better. "In addition to the ABV, knowing the mash bill, where did the grain come from, what's the barrel making process, and maybe most importantly, where is it made," are key points he mentions, before adding, "knowing who distilled the whiskey is a small measure to encourage trust in the product."