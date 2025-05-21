6 Red Flags You Should Never Ignore When Buying Bourbon

Ever had a first date tell you they forgot their wallet at home, but will pay you back in poems instead? Red flag. Walked into a sushi restaurant and been hit in the face with the stench of rotten fish? Red flag. Asked a bartender to make you a martini, only for them to ask you what's in it? Wow oh wow, that's a big red flag. Red flags are always important warnings, and while we know them all too well when it comes to meeting new people or finding worthy places to eat and drink, but they apply to other facets of our lives too. Enter: Buying bourbon for your home bar. As a spirit with massive representation in the marketplace that also has to abide by specific rules and regulations, red flags abound. And just like any others, these really can't be overlooked.

To get a handle on what to look out for when bourbon shopping, we sat down with two experts behind the bar: Gabe Sanchez of Midnight Rambler in Dallas, Texas, and Tyson Buhler of Death & Co. in New York City. Their insight on the things that simply cannot be ignored when buying bourbon should absolutely be your guide the next time you're buying a bottle, whether it's for yourself or a gift for someone else. Consider these red flags before your next bourbon shopping trip, and rest assured you'll be able to pick out the best possible option.