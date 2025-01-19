The Story Behind Golden Corral's Epic Comeback

There's nothing more inspirational than an old-fashioned success story, and if you want to hear a good one, look no further than the tale of Golden Corral. This all-you-can-eat buffet has stood the test of time since it first opened its doors in the early 1970s. Despite not having the most fashionable reputation in the world, it remained profitable even when all-you-can-eat buffets in general were losing popularity.

As with so many other restaurant businesses, Golden Corral has faced huge trials in the last few years, with the shock of COVID-19 causing it to have to re-evaluate how it operates. The question was, would this survivor of a bygone era shut down for good, or would it bounce back? Well, against the odds, it did the latter in a spectacular fashion.

Golden Corral has achieved stunning success in the last few years, turning itself from a risky proposition to one of the most well-regarded restaurant franchises in the country, and its Board of Directors were recently honored with a 2024 Private Company Boards of the Year Award for guiding the business so proficiently. The big question is, how did Golden Corral do it? We're here to show you.