'90s Restaurant Chains That Totally Vanished

The 90s were a weird time, folks. It's a decade that feels simultaneously familiar, but yet so far away; a time that was carefree, before the stresses of modern life really hit home. Plus, it was a time where it felt like the selection of restaurants out there was never greater. Back in the 90s, there were dozens of restaurant chains to choose from, and while they may not have had the diversity of the food that we have at our disposal today, they had a certain charm and homely appeal which feels a little distant now.

It also feels distant because so many of these restaurant chains have been wiped off the face of the earth. From All Star Cafe to Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon, names that were once on everyone's lips have seemingly disappeared in the sands of time. It's not unusual for restaurant chains to close dozens of locations in one go, of course, but there's something so tragic about a nostalgic spot like the ones on our list vanishing, either due to bankruptcy or because of changing tastes. Let's take a trip back into the 90s and see which restaurants are no more.