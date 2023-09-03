What Ever Happened To The Pub-Themed Restaurant Chain Bennigan's?

America has a wealth of experience when it comes to producing chain restaurants. Starting with A&W back in 1919 and White Castle in 1921, our nation's history is rich in brands that have dominated the casual dining landscape. Many have even arguably become international symbols of America, for better or for worse. Some of them, however, just didn't make it.

Consider the case of Bennigan's. As an Irish pub-themed chain introduced in 1976 via a partnership with Pillsbury, Bennigan's fulfilled a niche that seemed to give it an identity. After all, how many other pub-themed chains are there in America? Sadly for lovers of Bennigan's, it eventually fell by the wayside. Now, finding a Bennigan's is somewhat more difficult than locating an actual leprechaun. Among Celtic-themed restaurants, you're more likely to see a Tilted Kilt than a Bennigan's now. But how and why did it disappear in the first place?