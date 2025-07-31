In the late 1800s, the Japanese government imported various cattle breeds in an effort to introduce its people to Western foods. This led to crossbreeding between Japanese and European cattle, but Japan prohibited this practice by 1910 to keep its cattle bloodline exclusively Wagyu. These days, only four breeds are considered Wagyu: Japanese Black, Japanese Brown, Japanese Polled, and Japanese Shorthorn. The latter two are exclusive to the country and exported elsewhere.

Each Wagyu cattle breed is raised in a specific Japanese prefecture, fed a specific diet that includes high-quality grains, and allowed to roam the land. The result is natural beef that's free of drugs, hormones, and steroids. Because of an extensive feeding period of at least 600 days (resulting in more complex marbling compared to Australian breeds), the Japanese beef has a sweeter, more earthy flavor profile and a more tender texture.

Japan also uses a sophisticated Wagyu grading system. Japanese A5 Wagyu beef receives the highest grade in its class based on its marbling, color standard, fat standard, firmness, and texture. Also of note, Kobe is considered the finest type of beef that can come from Wagyu cattle, and its limited supply is the result of restricted breeding. Its rarity gave rise to counterfeit cuts in the U.S. from the late 2000s until the early 2010s, but an official stamp has since been introduced to serve as authentication — this means that a missing stamp is a red flag indicating that the Kobe beef is fake.