The Kobe Beef Red Flag That Could Mean It's Fake

Fascinating chefs and diners worldwide, Kobe beef is an extremely sought-after meat known for its rich marbling and flavor, as well as its mouth-watering tenderness. The rarity of and demand for this steak have resulted in counterfeit Kobe beef appearing in stores and on restaurant menus. When the meat is missing its official stamp, that's a major red flag that it's fake.

Only raised in the Hyogo Prefecture of Japan, real Kobe beef is very hard to find in the U.S., because of the Hyogo government's breeding restriction laws. These limit production to just 3,000 to 4,000 cows per year, only a small portion of which make it to the States. Authentic Kobe will bear the official Nojikiku stamp. This trademark of a Japanese chrysanthemum (the flower of Hyogo Prefecture) is typically stamped on the meat in a bluish, purplish color with three Japanese characters inside of it that mean "Kobe meat." The stamp has been used in the U.S. since August 2014.

However, you may encounter another trademark that has been used in the States just as long. It's a stamp of Hyogo Prefecture's flag with three Japanese characters underneath. These stand for "Tajima-gyu," a reference to beef coming from the Tajima strain of Wagyu cattle in Japan. In the same way that Kobe and Wagyu aren't interchangeable terms – as Kobe meat is a type of Wagyu beef – Kobe and Tajima aren't interchangeable, either, since Kobe is a designation of the highest quality of Tajima meat. As a result, beef with this trademark isn't Kobe meat.