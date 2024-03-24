8 Popular Steakhouse Chain Wagyu Beef Steaks Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Reviews

The first wagyu cattle were imported to the United States in 1976, when wagyu beef was relatively rare. Despite their superior genetics, these bulls had little impact on the American beef market. It was only in the 1990s, after many more animals had been imported, that the American public began to actively seek out wagyu beef.

Today, wagyu is such a potent culinary trend that it has irked the likes of Gordon Ramsay. The reason for this popularity is simple: High levels of intramuscular fat, known as marbling, ensure the beef has both exquisite flavor and incredibly tender texture. Such high demand has seen the once ultra-rare wagyu steak pop up in Costco and an ever-increasing amount of steakhouses chains. These spots get their hands on it by either importing it from Japan and Australia or by sourcing it from the 40,000-strong population of American wagyu cattle.

As with any product, the quality of wagyu steak varies. This is especially true when chain restaurants enter the mix. We've ranked eight wagyu steaks served by steakhouse chains across the U.S. This ranking is based on a variety of factors, including how the steaks have been reviewed and where the meat is sourced from. You can read more on the methodology at the bottom of the article. Until then, let's dig into some steakhouse chain wagyu steaks.