How Is American Wagyu Beef Different Than Japanese Wagyu?

The meat begins to purr right as it hits the pan; the sizzle of a cut of wagyu as it cooks is a calm whisper that promises the same melting tenderness when it is ready to eat. The fat quickly gives way to the heat, melting into the meat as it cooks. When the cut is ready, one thing will surely become clear: Few cuts of beef are as mouth-watering as wagyu. But is this wagyu American or Japanese?

As wagyu becomes increasingly popular in the United States, it also becomes more important to understand how not all wagyu is the same. The difference between American and Japanese wagyu beef comes down to genetics; due to different breeding and caretaking practices, Japanese wagyu is defined by its quality, rich tenderness and marbling, while American wagyu features a more hearty flavor enhanced by its marbling. Don't be afraid to ask what kind of wagyu experience awaits, as either cut is sure to please.