Are Split Tomatoes Still Safe To Eat?

Imagine coming home with a bag of tomatoes, eager to make a salad, bruschetta, or other savory goodies. But as you wash the tomatoes, you find a few that are cracked or split. Should you go ahead and eat them or toss them in the compost bin? The answer depends on what the tomatoes look like. If they're soft and mushy or have moldy spots, then it's better to discard them.

Like other fruits, tomatoes can crack and split as they ripen due to heavy rain, temperature fluctuations, or sudden changes in soil moisture. The same can happen when humidity levels are higher than normal. These problems may result in radial or concentric cracks on the fruit surface.

The cracks are often small and superficial, but sometimes they can develop mold, bacteria, or yeast. In such cases, the fruit may not be safe to eat. However, for the most part, split tomatoes are edible and can add flavor to stews, sauces, homemade pizza, or casseroles.