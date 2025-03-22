14 Of The Biggest Walmart Great Value Brand Recalls In History

From salmonella outbreaks to foreign material contamination, Walmart's Great Value label has seen its fair share of recalls since the store brand was launched in 1993. Because it's the nation's largest retailer, with 4,700 stores and 1.6 million associates in the U.S. alone, it's not surprising that a few of our favorite Great Value products are recalled on occasion, even with the company's dedication to value and safety.

While it would be a mistake to assume that the Great Value brand is inferior to competitors, understanding the magnitude of potentially dangerous products on the shelves of your local Walmart is important so you can keep your family safe from harm. Some of the recalls we feature here affected just a few states, while others are spread across the nation — and some of these safety concerns are still active. So, if you're curious about the biggest Walmart Great Value brand recalls in history, read on. We included which products were involved, its impact to consumers, and what you should do if you still have these products in your pantry.