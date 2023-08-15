The 10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Potato Salads, Ranked

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, according to YouGov. It's easy to see why — no matter how you slice it, dice it, mash it, or smash it, there's no doubt that the almighty potato has seemingly endless potential in a wide variety of forms. Potato salad is perhaps the most approachable and beloved manifestation of this quintessential root vegetable. Simple, starchy, and satisfying, potato salad feels perfectly in place beside dishes as disparate as fancy steaks and cheap hot dogs. Even though potato salad is fairly easy to make from scratch, the truth is that it still requires precious time. In many cases, it can be tempting to just grab some store-bought potato salad at the grocery store.

The issue here is that pre-made potato salad tends to be unhealthy. Let's face it: It's not exactly the healthiest dish, even when it's made from scratch. Typically loaded with ingredients like mayonnaise, sour cream, and salt, potato salad tends to be fairly high in saturated fat and sodium. But when it's premade for mass consumption, it's a whole new ball game. Preservatives and artificial colors often enter the mix, along with other chemical additives. Luckily for you, we've taken the time to sort through some options on the market that you might want to steer clear of.